There are over 100 examples of predicted events of Christ between Old Testament and New Testament. This is number 7 ( Infruition 2.0, 2.1, 3.0 4.0, 5.0,6.0 The Word Became Him,6.0 God Never Changes his mind,),Fulfillment Infruition 7.0 It Was Written)

There should be 20 in all by the end of this series. Each video shows that Christ is real!!

Isaiah 16:1-5 (Christ speaks through Isaiah)

Send ye the lamb to the ruler of the land from Sela to the wilderness, unto the mount of the daughter of Zion.



2For it shall be, that, as a wandering bird cast out of the nest, so the daughters of Moab shall be at the fords of Arnon.



3Take counsel, execute judgment; make thy shadow as the night in the midst of the noonday; hide the outcasts; bewray not him that wandereth.



4Let mine outcasts dwell with thee, Moab; be thou a covert to them from the face of the spoiler: for the extortioner is at an end, the spoiler ceaseth, the oppressors are consumed out of the land.



5And in mercy shall the throne be established: and he shall sit upon it in truth in the tabernacle of David, judging, and seeking judgment, and hasting righteousness.

Psalm 109:2-15 (Warning to those who stand against the House Of Isreal)

For the mouth of the wicked and the mouth of the deceitful are opened against me: they have spoken against me with a lying tongue.



3They compassed me about also with words of hatred; and fought against me without a cause.



4For my love they are my adversaries: but I give myself unto prayer.



5And they have rewarded me evil for good, and hatred for my love.



6Set thou a wicked man over him: and let Satan stand at his right hand.



7When he shall be judged, let him be condemned: and let his prayer become sin.



8Let his days be few; and let another take his office.



9Let his children be fatherless, and his wife a widow.



10Let his children be continually vagabonds, and beg: let them seek their bread also out of their desolate places.



11Let the extortioner catch all that he hath; and let the strangers spoil his labour.



12Let there be none to extend mercy unto him: neither let there be any to favour his fatherless children.



13Let his posterity be cut off; and in the generation following let their name be blotted out.



14Let the iniquity of his fathers be remembered with the LORD; and let not the sin of his mother be blotted out.



15Let them be before the LORD continually, that he may cut off the memory of them from the earth.