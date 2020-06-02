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COVID BACKTRACKING - RE-ADJUSTING THE CORONAVIRUS NARRATIVE
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61 views • June 02, 2020
It seems that much of the narrative about the coronavirus has stuck with us since the beginning, but lately many mainstream media channels, politicians and governing bodies are putting out information that actually seems... truthful?
Admitting the virus is no more deadly than the flu, saying there's no evidence it can be spread from surfaces (like your groceries), revealing the unliklihood of anyone becoming reinfected and even (gasp!) that the lockdowns did NOT work to slow the virus transmission. It's almost as if the mainstream media have been reading Sott.net!
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we look at the slow trickle of truth making its way into the daily headlines. Are people finally going to realize the epic virus that forced them to into their homes, made them lose their jobs and kept them from their loved ones was a total nothingburger?
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Admitting the virus is no more deadly than the flu, saying there's no evidence it can be spread from surfaces (like your groceries), revealing the unliklihood of anyone becoming reinfected and even (gasp!) that the lockdowns did NOT work to slow the virus transmission. It's almost as if the mainstream media have been reading Sott.net!
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we look at the slow trickle of truth making its way into the daily headlines. Are people finally going to realize the epic virus that forced them to into their homes, made them lose their jobs and kept them from their loved ones was a total nothingburger?
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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