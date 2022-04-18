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Πρωτοπρ. Νικόλαος Μανώλης - Ο επί πώλου όνου καθεσθήναι καταδεξάμενος
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54 views • April 18, 2022
Ἀπό τό ''Εύλογημένος ὁ ἐρχόμενος'' στό ''Ἄρον ἄρον σταύρωσον αὐτόν''! Ἀπό τή Θεία Κοινωνία μέ προϋπόθεση τήν ἐξομολόγηση, στή Θεία Κοινωνία χωρίς ἐξομολόγηση!
Ἡ ὁμιλία πραγματοποιήθηκε τήν Κυριακή τῶν Βαΐων, 21 Ἀπριλίου 2019 στίς 10:30 πμ., στήν αἴθουσα "ΟΡΘΟΔΟΞΙΑ" τοῦ χριστιανικοῦ συλλόγου "Ἅγιος Ἰωσήφ ὁ Ἡσυχαστής".
Ἡ ὁμιλία πραγματοποιήθηκε τήν Κυριακή τῶν Βαΐων, 21 Ἀπριλίου 2019 στίς 10:30 πμ., στήν αἴθουσα "ΟΡΘΟΔΟΞΙΑ" τοῦ χριστιανικοῦ συλλόγου "Ἅγιος Ἰωσήφ ὁ Ἡσυχαστής".
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