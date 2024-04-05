The Hidden Tyranny (Unedited) [Creeper Criterion Collection]
This is the 2-hours 36-seconds speech given by Freedman at the Willard Hotel, Washington D.C. in 1961 originally issued on 2 LP records and later reissued on cdrom by Emissary Publications. It is unclear whether the speech as originally published extended to 2 hours 30 minutes, this 2 hour version appears to be the only apparently complete version that has not been extended by duplicating certain passages and omitting others.
