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Tarhaka and Dr Walter Williams on Myth of the Dead Sea Scrolls
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10 views • August 25, 2021
Special guest Dr.Walter Williams
Don't miss this powerful broadcast
1. What is the truth about the dead sea scrolls?
2. How important is it for people who look like me to know this
3. What is the true ancient story about this subject?
4. Why were the dead sea scrolls so important to Jews?
5. When were the dead sea scrolls made public?
6. What happened before the dead sea scrolls were made public?
7. Where did the discovery of dead sea scrolls benefit the Ancient African Egyptians?
Don't miss this powerful broadcast
1. What is the truth about the dead sea scrolls?
2. How important is it for people who look like me to know this
3. What is the true ancient story about this subject?
4. Why were the dead sea scrolls so important to Jews?
5. When were the dead sea scrolls made public?
6. What happened before the dead sea scrolls were made public?
7. Where did the discovery of dead sea scrolls benefit the Ancient African Egyptians?
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