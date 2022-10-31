Dems About to Be BLINDSIDED in Connecticut After Sleeper Race Comes Out of Nowhere

The 5th District in Connecticut hasn't received much attention this year, but that might soon change. Despite Connecticut being a very blue state, a Republican candidate named George Logan is now leading. A Republican victory in Connecticut would definitely signal a red wave.
