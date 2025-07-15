pt.3 The System runs automatically & has no Stop

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This, at last, is the one-minute+plus version:
I Am Duncan Partington Phelps elected Arizona Marshal @ Arms for education & security on the re-seating/re-establishment of the people's Government pre-1860's American Civil mercenary conflict.
It has been researched & realized by the American National Assembly that the current World MESS is due to:
The debt-System being a 2-dimensional corporation which was designed with no top controller or Master governor/overseer (? some term It "Satanic?"). It was constructed to run "on" automatic & the initiators neglected to install an 'OFF' switch, because they had faith in their belief that nothing could possibly go wrong with their work!
The corporate's energy=currency is derived from the execution of CITIZENS' Birth Certificate bonds which were taken out on their Straw-man=their being a commodity or chattel days after their birth-ing.
The only lawful way of getting out of this pledging of one's property, body-parts, & children to the Bankster's World-of-Debt is to revoke/rescind this "voluntary" 14th Amendment CITIZEN-ship & return/reclaim your Power-of-Attorney status as a 'living National'/free man by CLAIMing fraud due to 'Not being given Full Disclosure' of original Birth Certificate [war] contract.
2nd minute+: I myself, would rather be on the side of a return to life under the Tartarian giant bells again installed within the steeples of Cathedrals World-wide---which would re-tune a grid of Earth-energy gathering & open our 5-dimensional Universal knowledge & acceptance of peace.
The Bankster's excuse during their debt-enslaving World War I was to melt down these wonderful resonating bells in order to make bullets & bombs! However, the real purpose was to cut all of us off from harmony, resonance with, & acceptance of Universal Law as was our higher order Tartarian Civilization (also pyramidal & Standing Stone lay lines) from a former day: that of the 13 month calendar.
"All wars are Central Banker's created wars!" -They create even more debt=pledging allegiance to the War Flag.
Bell conspiracy?: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hHepU8ZfmAo&t=556s
https://jamiefreeman.news/why-were-all-the-bells-in-the-world-removed-the-forgotten-power-of-sound-and-frequency/
Understanding World Finances in 5 Minutes:
http://www.paulstramer.net/2025/06/international-public-notice_30.html