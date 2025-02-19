© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It isn't often that I cite a publication without linking to or even quoting from it, but Axios wins that distinction today. Their recent article, "Trump faces growing DOGE revolt from GOP lawmakers," is such a blatant attempt to manufacture an agenda by faking a narrative that I cannot recommend even reading it for laughs.
There is no "growing DOGE revolt." Not in the GOP, nor outside of the GOP. The sentiment towards what DOGE is doing is improving among the public. Democrats have already shamed themselves with their unified outrage towards those who would expose their corruption. As for the RINOs who oppose what's being done, their ranks are not growing. Their ranks are shrinking.
Read More: https://americanpoliticalreport.com/leftist-rag-rolls-out-rino-lawmakers-to-manufacture-a-gop-doge-revolt/