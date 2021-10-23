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Bob Lazar was being honest - Reverse Speech Reveals
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149 views • October 23, 2021
Aliens, Alien tech and Area 51 and S4. Bob Lazar was being candid. His reverse speech messages are entirely consistent with his "open text" testimony. What did he reveal?
Watch this video. What's your impression?
Watch this video. What's your impression?
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