Witkoff and Kushner arrived in Moscow.

Adding:

Zelensky says that if today’s meeting between Witkoff and Kushner and Putin goes well, he expects to meet President Trump “very quickly.”

He also warned that “difficult decisions” are coming, adding that “there will be no easy choices,” but insisting he is “capable of making them” as long as they appear “fair.”

According to Axios, after their talks with Putin, Witkoff and Kushner will head to a European country for a planned meeting with Zelensky.