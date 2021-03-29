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Barn Quilt using Left Over Wood Triangles
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30 views • March 29, 2021
I have a friend who paints barn quilts. I had never heard of them before but found a whole bunch when searching Pinterest! I thought it would be fun to make one someday!
Lo and behold, my neighbor gave me a bucket of small triangles that he had gotten from another neighbor. I thought they may work well in making that barn quilt that's been brewing in my mind!
I used 4 different stain colors, stained them up and glued them together. I learned to make sure all the pieces are the same size before starting. Mine weren’t and I had to sand and re-stain along the way. But I think it looks pretty cool.
Galatians 2:20 (esv) I have been crucified with Christ. It is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me.
PS I noticed there is a lull in the music at the end. That was a boo boo. So sorry :)
Lo and behold, my neighbor gave me a bucket of small triangles that he had gotten from another neighbor. I thought they may work well in making that barn quilt that's been brewing in my mind!
I used 4 different stain colors, stained them up and glued them together. I learned to make sure all the pieces are the same size before starting. Mine weren’t and I had to sand and re-stain along the way. But I think it looks pretty cool.
Galatians 2:20 (esv) I have been crucified with Christ. It is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me.
PS I noticed there is a lull in the music at the end. That was a boo boo. So sorry :)
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