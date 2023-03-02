Create New Account
Preparing for the season of Passover 3.2.23
It is time to set our hearts towards newness of life, Spring, the beginning of the year when the Barley is ripe for harvest. Pesach, Deliverance, Exodus, and most important of all The Lamb Of Yah who takes away the sin of the world. Joh 1:29  The next day John saw Jesus coming toward him and said, “Look! The Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world!  HEART OF THE TRIBES Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/heartofthetribe To reach Chelle: [email protected] #torah #commandments #yah #yahuah #yahusha #messiah #narrowpath #peculiar #heaven #sabbath #gospel #faith #yhvh #wisdom #prayer #scripture #encouragement #hope #truth #peace #youtube #youtuber #new #subscribe #live #livestream #like #motivation #video #viral #bible #setapart #mercy #kindness #love #hebrew #forgiveness #salvation #believe #trust #worship #obedience #bornagain #righteousness #sacrifice #passover #pesach #feastsofthelord #moedim #blood #bloodofjesus #bloodofmessiah #atonement

