Preparing for the season of Passover 3.2.23

It is time to set our hearts towards newness of life, Spring, the beginning of the year when the Barley is ripe for harvest. Pesach, Deliverance, Exodus, and most important of all The Lamb Of Yah who takes away the sin of the world.
Joh 1:29 The next day John saw Jesus coming toward him and said, “Look! The Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world!
HEART OF THE TRIBES
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/heartofthetribe
To reach Chelle: [email protected]
#torah #commandments #yah #yahuah #yahusha #messiah #narrowpath #peculiar #heaven #sabbath #gospel #faith #yhvh #wisdom #prayer #scripture #encouragement #hope #truth #peace #youtube #youtuber #new #subscribe #live #livestream #like #motivation #video #viral #bible #setapart #mercy #kindness #love #hebrew #forgiveness #salvation #believe #trust #worship #obedience #bornagain #righteousness #sacrifice #passover #pesach #feastsofthelord #moedim #blood #bloodofjesus #bloodofmessiah #atonement
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.