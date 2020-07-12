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Messages from Jesus - The Reign of The Antichrist follows The Warning
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57 views • July 12, 2020
Tuesday, July 7, 2020:
Jesus said: “My people, this large building is the place I will call My people to come for their protection and sustenance by My angels at a refuge. Have no fear of the evil ones who will be trying to kill you, because the power of My angels is more than any weapons the evil ones could use against you. You will have a shield of invisibility with the help of your guardian angel, so you will not need weapons to defend yourself. Your only weapon will be My Blessed Mother’s rosary. Once you leave your homes for My refuges with your backpacks, you will not return to your home. Do not take any mark of the beast or a computer chip, and do not bring your cell phone or electronic devices, because they will not work at your refuges. The Antichrist will put his face all over the media, and do not look at his eyes because he could hypnotize you to worship him. This is why after the six weeks after the Warning, you are to remove all cell phones, TVs, computers, and any device connected to the internet from your home. So do not think of buying any more such devices, because you will be discarding them. You may wonder why I am giving you so many messages about refuges and the end times. That is because you are so close to the tribulation, when you will need to be in a refuge for your protection from the evil ones. I will warn every one of My believers in their Warning experience, that they will need to flee for My refuges at the appointed time. I will give all of My faithful an inner locution when it is time to come to My refuges. This is why I have been calling My special warriors to set up refuges for My faithful. Only a few are answering this call, so I will need to expand all of My refuges to hold all of My faithful believers.”
http://johnleary.com/index.php/?cat=3&;order=DESC
Jesus said: “My people, this large building is the place I will call My people to come for their protection and sustenance by My angels at a refuge. Have no fear of the evil ones who will be trying to kill you, because the power of My angels is more than any weapons the evil ones could use against you. You will have a shield of invisibility with the help of your guardian angel, so you will not need weapons to defend yourself. Your only weapon will be My Blessed Mother’s rosary. Once you leave your homes for My refuges with your backpacks, you will not return to your home. Do not take any mark of the beast or a computer chip, and do not bring your cell phone or electronic devices, because they will not work at your refuges. The Antichrist will put his face all over the media, and do not look at his eyes because he could hypnotize you to worship him. This is why after the six weeks after the Warning, you are to remove all cell phones, TVs, computers, and any device connected to the internet from your home. So do not think of buying any more such devices, because you will be discarding them. You may wonder why I am giving you so many messages about refuges and the end times. That is because you are so close to the tribulation, when you will need to be in a refuge for your protection from the evil ones. I will warn every one of My believers in their Warning experience, that they will need to flee for My refuges at the appointed time. I will give all of My faithful an inner locution when it is time to come to My refuges. This is why I have been calling My special warriors to set up refuges for My faithful. Only a few are answering this call, so I will need to expand all of My refuges to hold all of My faithful believers.”
http://johnleary.com/index.php/?cat=3&;order=DESC
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