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A Win! We Stopped the Treaty - WHO Pandemic Treaty 2022
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129 views • June 19, 2022
Jun 1, 2022
MIRRORED from - Clyde Do Something
Leslyn Lewis has been leading the charge against the undermining of our democracy through the international World Health Organization and their "Treaty" on pandemic response. The organization is largely funded by Bill Gates and influenced by other organizations such as the World Economic Forum. The Treaty has failed. This is a big Win, but an ongoing fight.
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