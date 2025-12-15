BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Let's Release What Is Weighing Us Down
Organic Healthy Life
Organic Healthy Life
4 views • 22 hours ago

Leading nutritionist, author, and radio show host, Nancy Addison talks with Sharon Carne, a best-selling author, international speaker, musician, recording artist, master sound healer, and founder of Sound Wellness in 2008. " They discuss the burdens we tend to carry around with us and ways to release them. Sound healing is one of the most powerful ways to release old baggage and connect deeply within and allows us to reclaim our energy.

Sharon's website: soundwellnessinstitute.com


Nancy’s 7 books on Amazon are also in Audio and some of them are in large print:


https://www.amazon.com/Nancy-Addison/e/B00E6K5KGY/ref=dp_byline_cont_pop_book_1


Nancy’s website is: https://www.organichealthylife.com


Support Nancy’s work – Donate on venmo – @Nancy-Addison - any amount would be greatly appreciated.


Medical Disclaimer:


Information provided in this podcast, blog, article, video is for informational purposes only. The information is a result of years of practice and experience by Nancy Addison CHC and Sharon Carne. However, this information is NOT intended as a substitute for the advice provided by your physician or other healthcare professional, or any information contained on or in any product label or packaging.


Do not use the information provided in this blog, audio podcast, article, video for diagnosing or treating a health problem or disease, or prescribing medication or other treatment. Always speak with your physician or other healthcare professional before taking any medication or nutritional, herbal or homeopathic supplement, or using any treatment for a health problem. If you have or suspect that you have a medical problem, contact your health care provider promptly. Do not disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking professional advice because of something you have read in this email.


Information provided in this video or audio and the use of any products or services related to this video by you DOES NOT create a health counselor-client relationship between you and Nancy Addison, certified health counselor. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.




therapysoundwellnessnancy addisonsharon carneorganic healthy life
