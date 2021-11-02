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Betrayed — Lyric Video
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80 views • November 02, 2021
A song from the full-length musical documentary, "The Conspiracy Project."
Sax solo is John Rekevics — not Bill Clinton.
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© 2015, Foxalot Music — BMI
© 2021, Video, Neal Fox
#CDC #Fauci #WEF #WorldEconomicForum #GreatReset #UN
Sax solo is John Rekevics — not Bill Clinton.
✅ Don't forget to subscribe and ring the bell. That way you won't miss out on all the fun and merriment.
➡️️ VISIT NEAL'S SITE: ART | MUSIC | MERCH with a MESSAGE
http://www.therealnealfox.com/
➡️️ NEAL'S MUSIC ON SPOTIFY
https://spoti.fi/3l2JeRC
️➡️ BECOME A PATRON for as little as the price of a cup of coffee:
http://www.patreon.com/nealfox
https://twitter.com/nealfox
https://www.facebook.com/TheRealNealFox
© 2015, Foxalot Music — BMI
© 2021, Video, Neal Fox
#CDC #Fauci #WEF #WorldEconomicForum #GreatReset #UN
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