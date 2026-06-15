RACE, ETHNICITY AND RELIGION | 6-15-2026

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Show #2685
Show Notes:
Register for the Annual Huddle here: https://coachdavelive.com/event/pass-the-salt-annual-huddle
Listen to the Father's Voice - Michael Jr: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/N291fdDJBRU
Girl has the Holy Spirit: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/HHRNFUeHRsw
Proverbs 18:21 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=prov%2018%3A21&version=KJV
What is Tiger Woods ethnicity?
'Ethnicity': https://www.dictionary.com/browse/ethnicity
'Race': https://www.dictionary.com/browse/race
Melungeon: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Melungeon
Galatians 3: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Galations%203&version=KJV
What is a Jew: https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/3854897/jewish/What-Is-a-Jew.htm
Types of Jews: https://www.orthodox-jews.com/types-of-jews
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
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