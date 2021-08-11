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Not All Fake Meat is Part of the NWO Agenda
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136 views • August 11, 2021
People in the truth have been warning all fake meat is bad. Worthington and Loma Linda foods haven't stuck to any magnets for me yet, and they are not in the same league as the Impossible Burger or lab grown meats. This is likely why Worthington and Loma Linda are more expensive and much harder to find at a brick and mortar retailer.
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