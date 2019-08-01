ShadowRing ~2015~ Full Documentary.

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An expose on the history and present day influence of America’s shadow oligarchy, including the Council on Foreign Relations’ domination of Presidential cabinets and policy, the debauching of our economy by the Federal Reserve, the use of false flags to embroil us in wars, media control, and the ultimate goal of world government.