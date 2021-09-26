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President Trump - Perry, Georgia - In Conclusion (25Sep21)
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101 views • September 26, 2021
October 3, 2021: Should Trump keep hyping up the vaccines, I'd have to say that he was a Deep State operative all along. His job was to lure people to sleep and kill them off by acceptance of the death shot.
8-minute clip from the lengthier 1-hour 34-minute speech, found here:
rumble.com/vmz3tk-full-speech-president-donald-trump-rally-in-perry-ga-92521.html
8-minute clip from the lengthier 1-hour 34-minute speech, found here:
rumble.com/vmz3tk-full-speech-president-donald-trump-rally-in-perry-ga-92521.html
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