'F*ck Trudeau': Canadian Crime Minister cuts Ontario stop short after being swarmed by protestors
Chants of "F**k Trudeau" and others calling him a "traitor" broke out. Justin Caligula Castro would be torn to pieces by Canadians if he didn’t have security.

Source @ChestyP

poscommiejustin castrowef puppetcastreau

