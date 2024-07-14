BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Plan to Implant Humanity with Cancer Viruses
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)


Alex Jones: They are putting zoological viruses in the vaccines.

Dr Judy Mikovits: They're in the cell lines, and they've been there all along. If you look at the next slide, what you're going to see is the other retroviruses in the supplemental material that nobody ever reads in the papers. So you don't know. So they're showing you: how did you get VP62, which is a lab infectious gain of function, molecular clone made by Bob Silberman's Lab. Oh, the one who made it evade the immune system of Blacks, Native Americans, they know exactly what they're doing. Look at all of the viruses. How did that get into...

Alex Jones: So you're saying this is a race-specific attack?

Dr Judy Mikovits: Well, it's race and gender...


05/28/2022 - Full Infowars Episode: BOMBSHELL: Dr. Judy Mikovits Exposes The Plan to Implant Humanity with Cancer Viruses https://www.infowars.com/posts/bombshell-dr-judy-mikovits-exposes-the-plan-to-implant-humanity-with-cancer-viruses/

healthcancernewsalex jonesinfowarsvaccinetruthvirusmikovits
