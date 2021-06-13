dr Meno's program of "reverse eugenics". To go after the1 % of the 1 %. Life would be much better overall.Give them FISCAL death ,other than Physical death.Get the Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank RunsPROOF OF THE DEPOPULATION AND THE VICTIMS OF WW3. READING THIS GAVE ME GOOSEBUMPS ON HOW I WAS RIGHT. BRICS WIN, NATO LOOSES.5 BILLION HUMAN BEINGS TO BE MURDERED -- New World Order :: The Plan Is In Progress RIGHT NOW !!6 BILLION PEOPLE HUMANS TO BE 'CULLED' BY THE ELITEDavid Rockefeller will kill 7 billion people with Haarp and Airborne EbolaThe Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank RunsBeyond Fascism, IS, the New World OrderWW3 is in process nowComplete List of BANKS Owned/Controlled by the Rothschild FamilyIn God We Trust Satan's Instrument of ExchangeEugenics, Start With The 1%. Nuke G7, Bilderberg, Solve All ProblemsMarketing Myosis, Consumerism is an Addictive DiseaseBANK RUN THE BANK MONOPOLY, No Banker's HolidayWW$ & Civil Wars Against Bank$ters, Who are Protected by your taxes, WW3 in process.Illuminati, NWO top 12dr Meno's, "PROTEST NAKED, EXPOSE ALL OF YOUR PRIVACY."MILITARY STANDING DOWN, AGAINST U.S. CONSTITUTION. Suicides, Low Moral Plague Our Defense.Rothschild NWO has Fiscal Control. NOW for Physical Dominance.Memorial Day Message, F#@k The Military. World's Biggest Criminals.Trump's War Mongering and USA`s Inept Military Will Lose WW3originally posted, Jun 22, 2017