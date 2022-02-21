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Episode 188 - The Truth About John Durham’s Investigation - Pt. I
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158 views • February 21, 2022
If your primary source for news is the alphabet soup, conspiracy media, you likely know very little about, what appears to be, the biggest political scandal since Watergate.
In this short episode, we will walk through the revelations revealed so far in Special Counsel John Durham's investigation of the Trump Russia collusion hoax.
In this short episode, we will walk through the revelations revealed so far in Special Counsel John Durham's investigation of the Trump Russia collusion hoax.
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