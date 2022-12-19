GLOBALIST CASHLESS TAKEOVER IS HERE! - Enslavement Of HUMANITY & The Great Reset!

BUY GOLD & SILVER HERE:https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/





Josh Sigurdson reports on the globalist cashless takeover as countries throughout the world simultaneously move into a CBDC system while simultaneously banning cash transactions over a certain number. Remember, if your own money is limited, it is NOT your money.

From Nigeria to the European Union. From China to India. From Australia to the United States and Canada. CBDCs (central bank digital currencies) are taking over fast, as insane new laws are passed and the global financial system collapses into a new order of economic governance. BRICS.

Meanwhile, as if perfectly timed, the energy grid is going down as is the supply chain and the housing market. It is a perfect segue into a new economic system to "save everyone" from the problems the state created in the first place. The Great Reset.

This technocratic world government system is playing out fast, complete with carbon credit scores, social credit scores and so-called "15 minute cities."

We must act now or witness humanity fall.





