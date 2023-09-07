Create New Account
Maui is a ghost town - the West Side is in caos with tyranical goverment Goons and police bossing people around iike they did with the Realtor Eric West - Now the Goons are arresting the locals
Published 16 hours ago

Wow   Looks like it could get out of control .  Caos does not take long when the conditions are right.  .  First step - use DEW's to start all the fires . Second - starve them out and put up fences everywhere to keep the people out .  3 -  start arresting everyboy  4 - start planning the new Smart City.  5 - end result ?  Nobody is going over there and people are leaving.

