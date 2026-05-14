NEW DIGITAL WORLD ORDER EXPOSED! - King Charles Announces Digital ID - But It Gets CRAZIER!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the speech by King Charles recently where he spoke of the introduction of the digital ID which of course has been in development for years in the UK. In fact, Keir Starmer has been working to launch it under the guise of stopping "mass migration." While there are mandates in place, the greater issue is, how will it be used against the average person?





Under the guise of "stopping" mass migration (which the same state brought in to cause culture wars in the first place) and crime epidemics (which have stemmed from state policies), governments worldwide are bringing in their own brands of digital IDs. In fact, several countries already have a full fledged digital ID system. Sierra Leone has one constructed by Bill Gates himself.





King Charles helped introduce "The Great Reset" at the World Economic Forum in 2020. The goal is to create a global technocracy where humans depend entirely on machines. In fact, with the data centers being built to surveil everyone worldwide, technocracy is being brought in to harvest humans. Humans are no longer creating machines to help them. Machines are using humans to aid them in their international hive mind. It's a Godless beast that is being created. A new Tower Of Babel.





The US is bringing in 5 year social media history mandates for entry. FISA 702 was just extended by President Trump which allows mass warrantless surveillance. Cameras have been put on the interstate system complete with AI facial recognition readers that determine whether people are "suspicious."





Internet IDs have been launched in the United States including in Missouri. A major Trojan Horse.





Bank surveillance has been initiated in the US by executive order, the UK by mandate and in places like Canada, banks are rolling out social credit scores.





63 central banks enabled Basel 3 bail-ins which can liquidate your money.





UK government nudge units are being used to force people onto carbon credit scores.





AI is being developed in a way (admittedly by people like Elon Musk) that will destroy humanity and end employment. Not to worry! The WEF, Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Sam Altman all have the same solution! UBI! Universal Basic Income.





As the food is rationed due to shortages and the world falls into war, the emergency orders are quickly coming in to develop the new global technocracy. Data centers as big as 62 square miles are being built in places like Utah among 3500 other data centers worldwide.





Private companies are developing currencies to side step constitutional CBDC laws.





If you're not prepared by now, get prepared immediately!





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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