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The Rockefeller Foundation Plan to Inflict a Pandemic on The World - from 2010
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290 views • January 29, 2021
This is the shocking revelation by Harry Vox about the Rockefeller "scenario" study written in 2010 that outlines the current COVID pandemic to the minutest detail. With the collaboration of the CCP, the treasonous Democrat party, and Big Pharma, they pulled it off just like they planned. But they screwed up. COVID is not Ebola and the survival rate is 99.997%. Remember, there are 100 million of us and only about 200,000 of them. Stand up! Take off the freaking mask, open your business, hug your kids and send them back to school. This is Idaho. I'd like to see the Imposter Pedo Biden try to impose his crap here.
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