Lib Gaslighting

* The leftists’ whole agenda is about telling you what they’re doing isn’t happening.
* Libs are fighting for other people’s $ — rather than building or growing something and making their own $.
* That’s why they eat each other alive: they’re cannibalistic (as well as parasitic and predatory).
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 1 December 2023
https://rumble.com/v3z1c5s-explosive-new-info-against-the-biden-crime-family-emerges-ep.-2141-12012023.html
