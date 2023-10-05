Archbishop Viganò - Jorge Bergoglio is not Catholic

Bergoglio was elected pope on 13 March 2013, the second day of the 2013 papal conclave, taking the papal name Francis. Francis was elected on the fifth ballot of the conclave.

"There will be an uncanonically elected pope who will cause a great schism, there will be diverse thoughts preached which will cause many, even those in the different orders to doubt, yea, even agree with those heretics which will cause my Order to divide, then will there be such universal dissensions and persecutions that if those days were not shortened even the elect would be lost." - St. Francis of Assisi (The Reign of Antichrist, Fr. R. Gerald Culleton)

Shortly before his death in 1226, St. Francis of Assisi called together the friars of his Order and detailed this prophecy of what was to come upon the Church in the latter days. The following is an excerpt taken from Works of the Seraphic Father St. Francis of Assisi, R. Washbourne, 1882, pp. 248-250, with imprimatur by His Excellency William Bernard, Bishop of Birmingham.

“At the time of this tribulation, a man, not canonically elected, will be raised to the Pontificate, who, by his cunning, will endeavor to draw many into error…. Some preachers will keep silence about the truth, and others will trample it under foot and deny it. Sanctity of life will be held in derision even by those who outwardly profess it, for in those days Jesus Christ will send them not a true pastor, but a destroyer.”

And too, it might be good for them to examine the issue as to why Francis is held in such high esteem by the world’s Freemasons. We cannot deny that from the onset of his election, the Masonic Grand Masters throughout the world have heaped unending praise on Francis for the role he has assumed in spearheading their cause a new ecumenical church of man which discounts rules, dogma, and tradition. Global elite masters, both in the religious and political sector, look to Francis as a hero for the way he has turned the Vatican into a bully-pulpit for the advancement of left-wing political causes like gun-control, open borders, and a communistic one-world government.

In 2014, Masonic Grand Master Licio Gelli who headed the infamous P2 Lodge in Italy, told his archivist Michela Scolari that Pope Francis (then Jorge Bergoglio) visited him at the Villa Wanda in Arezzo 6-7 years ago. Gelli said that he had known Jorge Bergoglio since 1973, when he [Gelli] was the Argentinean Plenipotentiary Minister.

