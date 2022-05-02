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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 05/02/2022
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0 view • May 02, 2022
Remember this one folks. WOKE stands for Willful Overlooking Known Evil. That is the motto of the left these days and nowhere is that more apparent than in the Border states on the southern border, like New Mexico, where liberals do what they can to keep us WOKE and unaware that the truth really does exist.
Finally a Democrat from NM went to the border..but said nothing about what is really going on. He just praised the Billions of Dollars in trade...when most of it is Fentanal.....not a good thing folks.
Finally a Democrat from NM went to the border..but said nothing about what is really going on. He just praised the Billions of Dollars in trade...when most of it is Fentanal.....not a good thing folks.
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