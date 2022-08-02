The CDC can’t hide this anymore, leaked emails reveal stunning truth | Redacted with Clayton Morris

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The CDC is refusing to hand over data about vaccine trials and possible adverse affects, despite a request for this information. Also, new emails show that the CDC worked in lockstep with social media companies to help shut down any conversation around vaccines that they did not like. Are we surprised?