Former Trump Official Peter Navarro to Be Imprisoned

Peter Navarro, a former economic advisor to President Donald Trump, has been ordered to report to prison March 19 for refusing to comply with a banana republic-style investigation into the January 6 melee at the Capitol. Navarro says his situation is nothing more than part of the larger coordinated lawfare campaign to destroy Trump and the MAGA movement as a whole.





Also in this episode:





@ 12:36 | A small group of people are suing the National Park Service for its anti-cash policies;





@ 22:54 | Right-wing populism is rising in Portugal; and the Irish still have some fight in them, illustrated by their recent refusal to bow to the woke factions trying to change their constitutional definition of family;





@ 33:05 | John Birch Society regional coordinator Rhonda Miller joins us to discuss the latest anti-Con-Con victory, this one in Indiana.