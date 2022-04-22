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Florida Votes Against Disney: Unprecedented (2022)
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54 views • April 22, 2022
DarylLawsonLive.com
Jer 4:14 O Jerusalem, wash thine heart from wickedness, that thou mayest be saved. How long shall thy vain thoughts lodge within thee?
Pro_22:6 Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.
Luk_17:2 It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones.
Jer 4:14 O Jerusalem, wash thine heart from wickedness, that thou mayest be saved. How long shall thy vain thoughts lodge within thee?
Pro_22:6 Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.
Luk_17:2 It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones.
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