Dr. Heider: I Feel Like Just Begging People Don’t Vaccinate Their Children

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https://gnews.org/post/pdr0b269
06/25/2022 Dr. Heider: What we know from the adult trials, and the adult real world experience and the children’s trials is that it has negative efficacy. It literally makes you more likely to catch COVID. And this isn’t something like conspiracy theory. This is like in the trials themselves. Unfortunately, what’s going to happen with these kids or what may happen is so frightening to me that I feel like just begging people don’t do this.