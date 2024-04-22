Create New Account
Edward Randy (1990, Arcade)
Edward Randy or The Cliffhanger - Edward Randy is a beat'em up developed and published by Data East. It was only released in the arcades.

The game is basically an Indiana Jones action scene simulate. You can punch, use your whip, hang on to platforms, jump and roll. You often fight on moving vehicles with enemies coming from all sides.

indiana jonesbeatemupdata eastarcade game

