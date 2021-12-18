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DARK JOURNALIST X-PROTECT - UFO FILE ASSASSINS DOCUMENTARY - 072520
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84 views • December 18, 2021
Many thanks for this mirror video, of this great documentary go to the creator, Dark Journalist on YouTube.
My name is Cynthia and this channel is to provide access to share information and videos to more people. This video has an important message that I'm interested in knowing about or think others may find important or controversial. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, comment and come to your own conclusions. Stand up for your rights, as a free American or you will lose those rights.
DARK JOURNALIST X-PROTECT: UFO FILE ASSASSINS
Special Breakthrough Documentary with Stunning Details You've Never Heard Before!
#UFO #XSeries #DarkJournalist
X-PROTECT WILL STOP AT NOTHING TO KEEP THE REAL UFO SECRET!
Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt debuts his new breakthrough documentary that uncovers startling information about an unknown group of Aerospace agents that have manipulated the crucial geopolitical events of the last 70 years to protect the secret of the UFO File. Amazing new information on Howard Hughes, Litton Industries, RFK assassin Thane Eugene Cesar, the Pascagoula UFO incident, MKULTRA and more...!
THE TRUTH REVEALED
This breakthrough documentary presents interviews, documents, and rare footage that will change forever how the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy and Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King will be considered. The missing pieces of history reveal the primary motivation behind these events was to keep the wall of secrecy in place around the enigmatic X-Technology in the UFO File.
BREAKTHROUGH DOCUMENTARY INCLUDES:
Howard Hughes UFO Secret
Pascagoula UFO Incident
Secret X Planes
Actress Yvonne De Carlo
Litton Industries
Lockheed Defense Contractors
False CIA UFO Disclosure
Aerospace Hidden Technology
SR71
UFO FIle Assassins
MKULTRA
Thane Eugene Cesar
Jim Garrison
DISC
Support Dark Journalist Now!
We are 100 Percent Independent and Supported by Viewers like YOU! You can make sure this important work continues by subscribing to Dark Journalist here: https://darkjournalist.com/s-subscrib...
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/DarkJournalist
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/DarkJournalist
The Dark Journalist X SERIES:
https://darkjournalist.com/xmaster.php
My name is Cynthia and this channel is to provide access to share information and videos to more people. This video has an important message that I'm interested in knowing about or think others may find important or controversial. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, comment and come to your own conclusions. Stand up for your rights, as a free American or you will lose those rights.
DARK JOURNALIST X-PROTECT: UFO FILE ASSASSINS
Special Breakthrough Documentary with Stunning Details You've Never Heard Before!
#UFO #XSeries #DarkJournalist
X-PROTECT WILL STOP AT NOTHING TO KEEP THE REAL UFO SECRET!
Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt debuts his new breakthrough documentary that uncovers startling information about an unknown group of Aerospace agents that have manipulated the crucial geopolitical events of the last 70 years to protect the secret of the UFO File. Amazing new information on Howard Hughes, Litton Industries, RFK assassin Thane Eugene Cesar, the Pascagoula UFO incident, MKULTRA and more...!
THE TRUTH REVEALED
This breakthrough documentary presents interviews, documents, and rare footage that will change forever how the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy and Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King will be considered. The missing pieces of history reveal the primary motivation behind these events was to keep the wall of secrecy in place around the enigmatic X-Technology in the UFO File.
BREAKTHROUGH DOCUMENTARY INCLUDES:
Howard Hughes UFO Secret
Pascagoula UFO Incident
Secret X Planes
Actress Yvonne De Carlo
Litton Industries
Lockheed Defense Contractors
False CIA UFO Disclosure
Aerospace Hidden Technology
SR71
UFO FIle Assassins
MKULTRA
Thane Eugene Cesar
Jim Garrison
DISC
Support Dark Journalist Now!
We are 100 Percent Independent and Supported by Viewers like YOU! You can make sure this important work continues by subscribing to Dark Journalist here: https://darkjournalist.com/s-subscrib...
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/DarkJournalist
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/DarkJournalist
The Dark Journalist X SERIES:
https://darkjournalist.com/xmaster.php
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