Tucker Carlson | After the Hamas attacks, what's the wise path forward?
GalacticStorm
Published Monday

Tucker Carlson on X/Twitter | Ep. 29 After the Hamas attacks, what’s the wise path forward?


(5:45) Intelligence Failure

(7:00) Billions for Iran and Ukraine

(7:55) Dan Crenshaw

(9:00) Selective Moral Outrage

(12:30) U.S. Problems

(19:00) "Finish Them"

(20:00) War with Iran

(23:15) Money Corrupts Politics


@TuckerCarlson


https://twitter.com/i/status/1711496189323952185

