Tucker Carlson | After the Hamas attacks, what’s the wise path forward?

Tucker Carlson on X/Twitter | Ep. 29 After the Hamas attacks, what’s the wise path forward?
(5:45) Intelligence Failure
(7:00) Billions for Iran and Ukraine
(7:55) Dan Crenshaw
(9:00) Selective Moral Outrage
(12:30) U.S. Problems
(19:00) "Finish Them"
(20:00) War with Iran
(23:15) Money Corrupts Politics
@TuckerCarlson
https://twitter.com/i/status/1711496189323952185
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.