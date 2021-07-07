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Singapore Downgrade COVID To The Flu, Stops Jabbing, Youth And A New Breath Test! NWO Failing?
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151 views • July 07, 2021
Some good information here, and it is great to see one country take a stand and pull the plug on what is fast becoming our new norm! Other countries are preparing to hunt down people who haven't had the jab, but Singapore leads the world now by taking this step.l
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