Processing Addictions, Sexual Projection, Self-Disgust, Shame and Judgement, Why We Don’t Want to Know All of Our Addictions, Prayer, Truthful with God, Does God Judge Me For My Darkness Within?

Full Original:
20100522 The Human Soul - Processing Addictions P2
Cut:
00m51s - 11m29s
Website:
*************
“EVERY TIME I SEXUALLY PROJECT AT ANOTHER PERSON, I AM ACTUALLY ENTERING A PHYSICAL SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH THAT PERSON.”
@ 03m36s
“JUST BY LOOKING AT HER IN THAT WAY, YOU HAVE COMMITTED ADULTERY WITH HER.”
@ 04m10s
“IN FACT YOU ARE CAPABLE AND GOD BUILT YOU TO BE ABLE TO FEEL ALL OF YOUR EMOTIONS.”
@ 07m27s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.