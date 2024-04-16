Create New Account
Processing Addictions, Sexual Projection, Self-Disgust, Shame and Judgement, Why We Don’t Want to Know All of Our Addictions, Prayer, Truthful with God, Does God Judge Me For My Darkness Within?
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Full Original:

https://youtu.be/5-RWkUdHybQ

20100522 The Human Soul - Processing Addictions P2


Cut:

00m51s - 11m29s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*************




“EVERY TIME I SEXUALLY PROJECT AT ANOTHER PERSON, I AM ACTUALLY ENTERING A PHYSICAL SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH THAT PERSON.”

@ 03m36s


“JUST BY LOOKING AT HER IN THAT WAY, YOU HAVE COMMITTED ADULTERY WITH HER.”

@ 04m10s



“IN FACT YOU ARE CAPABLE AND GOD BUILT YOU TO BE ABLE TO FEEL ALL OF YOUR EMOTIONS.”

@ 07m27s


Keywords
spiritualitysimplesoul fooddivine love pathsoul conditionsoul healingreincarnated jesussoul searchgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningi want to know everythingwhat is prayeraddictions and causal emotionsaddictions and prayerself disgust and shamesexual projection and justificationsaddictions and denialaddictions and fearprayer and honesty

