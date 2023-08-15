The Judgment of the Hybrids (Earth Dwellers)

Not all 'people' living during the last days will actually be 'human'--Revelation describes the fate of the nonhuman, hybrid earth dwellers and why they will not be allowed into the Kingdom. show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1c7ZoFAzAl_jzJJTdW-s91U4qD9qLCXTM/view?usp=share_link Who are the 'Goats' of Matthew 25? https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-e4YJZAqWkhaAmeoVaJYfCCNoG709b9t/view?usp=share_link Suggested videos: Hybrids Among Us: https://youtu.be/rgAzYiqG388 The Return of the Gods: https://youtu.be/2c8XRdMPogU 144,000: https://youtu.be/sAtgQHoetA4 Time in Revelation: https://youtu.be/xLJtrRRZcN4 Protocol to Enter God's Presence: https://youtu.be/T2jEjYf3j-M "Hour of Trial" https://youtu.be/sQkjDIsooXw "In the Spirit...": https://youtu.be/wCF2zeHTuOI Go to the "MediaFire" link to get the latest downloads. https://www.mediafire.com/folder/8z6po3euv0lwo/Sister+Brenda+End+Time+Videos To order the jump drive with my videos, timelines, etc: https://endtimebiblestudy.com/ Timeline Excel Spreadsheet (PDF): https://drive.google.com/file/d/10Lixdx3wExjqQcp5KKLzxptqZrNfIFc6/view?usp=share_link Novo para meus amigos lusófonos: 'Estudos Cronologia do Fim dos Tempos versão 2.6 em português' (traduzido por Eliane B., do blog brasileiro) https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kBYoW3OXSKIA_HNPadbZgnEbKUTC-Zfr/view?usp=share_link Nouveau pour mes amis francophones !: Chronologie de la Fin des Temps - Harpazo (Enlèvement) et Parousie (2nde Venue de Jésus) https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ASD6CpNGoisNikNNweuZ6qsQyr23HHii/view?usp=share_link Revelation: Chapter by Chapter video series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eU4IuDr92-I&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl Highly Recommended video series! "Days of Noah" playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqQxO4_7x7o&list=PLTxyhlH52QW-p8cqIH5RsL9L2q70Qy_dA&index=1&t=1s NEW OPTION for downloading my videos and materials: The 64 GB drive is now available to download online for fr.ee here https://www.mediafire.com/folder/8z6po3euv0lwo/Sister+Brenda+End+Time+Videos . We ask that you sign up for an account through the link (if possible), which will grant the account additional bandwidth for others to download the videos in the future. Would you be interested in fellowshipping with like-minded people in your area? Email Amy if you’d like to be connected with someone in your area: [email protected]. (Disclaimer: Always exercise discernment and use good judgment when contacting anyone you do not know.) Other video platforms: (Show notes are only included on my YouTube channel.) Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Jake985j Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrendaWeltner:6?view=home Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brendaweltner Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I9FZJtxaF7T0/ One page timeline (PRINT IT OUT!): End of Days Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10S19V8WuzC4NvokW5s4x8GzU-xE8Fj9O/view?usp=share_link Website with the “Reader's Digest” version of the end times: Crowded Heaven website: http://crowdedheaven.com

