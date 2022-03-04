© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gen. Flynn: Biden Cold War 2.0, Only U.S. Can Defeat Psycho Putin – Ledger Report 1218
Follow
0
Share
Report
33 views • March 04, 2022
Donald Trump’s former National Security Advisor, Retired General Mike Flynn, tells Graham Ledger that Joe Biden opened the door for Vladimir Putin to invade and attack Ukraine. And, now that Biden has done that, only the United States can close that door – one way or another. Also, in this episode of The Ledger Report, Graham speaks with the man behind the People’s Convoy to Washington DC which has reached the pinnacle of its long and very important journey to restore Constitutional America. Please subscribe free to The Ledger Report by clicking here: www.GrahamLedger.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.