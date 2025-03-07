Brighteon Broadcast News, Mar 7, 2025 – Vaccines CONFIRMED to be sterilization weapons, learn the Health Ranger’s solutions to protect against vax shedders

- Breaking News and Special Reports (0:00)

- Vaccine Depopulation Conspiracy (5:12)

- Health and Nutrition Strategies (9:02)

- Book Review: A Guide to Understanding Herbal Medicines (34:18)

- Special Report: Energy and AI in Geopolitical Shifts (41:08)

- Book Review: Our Occulted History by Jim Mars (1:01:54)

- Interview with Michael Young on Global Politics (1:10:12)

- Panama's Strategic Importance and Economic Challenges (1:21:33)

- Military Capabilities and Global Conflicts (1:26:59)

- UK's Military and Economic Vulnerabilities (1:33:17)

- Europe's Military and Political Landscape (1:34:26)

- Migration and Security Concerns (1:44:56)

- Trump's Role and Potential Actions (1:59:56)

- Globalist Agendas and Depopulation (2:18:23)

- The Role of the United Nations and International Organizations (2:27:29)

- The Future of Global Security and Migration (2:27:43)

- The Impact of AI and Automation on Global Systems (2:28:49)

- Israel and Genocide Allegations (2:30:56)

- Historical Context and Bonds (2:35:05)

- Geopolitical Struggles and Future Projections (2:37:13)

- Jewish Communities and Future Migrations (2:40:50)

- AI and Human Replacement (2:45:07)

- Cultural and Technological Shifts (2:50:18)

- Final Thoughts and Contact Information (2:56:03)





