Hezbollah strikes continue to penetrate Israeli forces in southern Lebanon

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Hezbollah strikes continue to penetrate Israeli defenses in southern Lebanon
The group has released footage showing a drone attack targeting an Israeli wireless communications system.
Adding:
'Elite’ Zionist army a crumbling lie – ex-Israeli general
Israel has been selling the illusion that the Israel Defense Forces are fighting excellently – but that is a “half-truth that is worse than a lie,”retired Major General Yitzhak Brik writes in a Maariv op-ed.
👉 The reality is a worn-out army dealing with deep structural failures, plagued by incompetence and drowning in logistical collapse, he states.
The IDF entered the Gaza war after years of cuts and downsizing that left ground forces understaffed, poorly trained, and incapable of sustaining a long campaign.
Israeli leaders continue concealing the scale of the crisis because exposing the truth would shatter the myth of Israel’s invincible war machine, he argues.
He names the rot:
🔴 catastrophic discipline failures that led to large numbers of avoidable deaths
🔴 senior commanders accused of staging sham investigations and burying scandals instead of exposing them
🔴 emergency stockpiles, logistics chains, and maintenance systems collapsing from neglect
🔴 worsening troop crisis draining conscripts, career officers, and reservists alike
🔴 orders go unchecked, operational failures repeat themselves
@geopolitics_prime