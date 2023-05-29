KAREN BREWER, WHO IS IN CONTROL OF AUSTRALIA?

Over time Karen Brewer's research is proven correct in identifying the society in control of the people of Australia. Malevolent forces are consuming the freedom and people of Australia.
The "alleged" government, the media, celebrities, leading sports people and more are in a great big club and they are literally feeding off you and the children of Australia. Leave your opinions behind and search the facts. Karen provides points of interest to research. Confirmation is there for you to see for yourself, or would you rather remain blind?
Who is looking after the children? Are you protecting your children?
Large List of Notable and Famous Australian Freemasons
http://mason33.org/content/australia/lodge-devotion/devotionnews/education-editorial-articles/famous-australian-freemasons/large-list-of-notable-and-famous-australian-freemasons.html#_Toc439263583
Karen Brewer Unhinged!
https://www.youtube.com/@karenbrewer_unhinged/videos
