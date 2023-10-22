Mash up: Protesters inundate European cities to rally in support of Palestine

Protesters inundate European cities Lyon, Milan, Berlin, and Barcelona to rally in support of Palestine
Supporters of Palestine took to the streets of European cities, including Lyon, Milan, Berlin, and Barcelona, to show solidarity with the people of Gaza and demand a ceasefire amid the conflict with Israel
