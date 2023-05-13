What A Healthy Relationship Should Be All About, 2023.

You will be able to realize that you are in an unhealthy relationship when you are feeling stressful, sad, unhappy, bad, pain, terrible, more often than feeling good, peaceful, excited and happy.
You will also know that you are in an unhealthy relationship if the person is behaving in a harmful, dangerous, and damaging way toward you, other people and towards themselves.
