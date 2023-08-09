LIVE INTERVIEW -- CHRIS SKY! WORLD FAMOUS FREEDOM FIGHTER!

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I interview Chris Sky, a world famous freedom fighter for Canada and the world! I hope you can all listen to his amazing and incredible interview on Out of this World Radio. OTW Radio is a listener supported nonprofit radio show; I broadcast live on Saturdays from 10 am to 1 pm Pacific Time on Facebook under "Out of this World Radio/Ted Mahr". I also broadcast every other Monday on Radio Sol in Vienna, Austria from 12 noon to 2 pm Pacific Time at: http://www.radiosol.at Past shows are on Brighteon. If we all work together we can and will create a much better and happier world! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio. http://www.outofthisworldreadings.com http://www.outofthisworld1150.com
