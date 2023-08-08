Online Art Classes for Kids Fuels Creativity and Stimulates Self-Expression - Karen Barge

There are more than three million homeschooled students in the United States today, and Karen Barge is offering a unique opportunity for them to learn how to tap into their artistic skills with her Sunny Art Academy. Karen has crafted online classes for K-12 students and adults who want to broaden their artistic scope and learn the basics of drawing and painting. She explains the many benefits of taking art classes, including the improvement of mental health, the encouragement of self-expression, and an increase in self-awareness. She also dishes advice on how young kids can nurture their artistic talent in preparation of becoming a professional artist. The best thing any artist can do is sketch every single day to grow artistic skill.
TAKEAWAYS
Kids can start drawing or painting at home in a simple notebook or sketchbook
Art increases hand-eye coordination and boosts overall creativity
Elements of Art 101 teaches basic artistic concepts with eight classes for K-2nd grade and eight classes for 3rd-6th grade
Learn about lines, freeform organic shapes, and geometric shapes in the K-3 art classes
