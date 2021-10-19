Huge Crowds: New Yorkers Speak Out Against Draconian Vaccine Mandates at Massive Rally!

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New Yorkers from every walk of life rallied and marched together this past Saturday in the ongoing battle to overturn what many perceive to be unconstitutional mandates and an infringement of civil liberties. New York City has the strictest vaccine passport rules in the nation and residents continue to face discharge from their workplaces and denied entry to restaurants for not complying with the mandates.
The crowd gathered near Times Square before the march, chanting “We The People Will Not Comply”, “We Will Not Comply, We Do Not Consent”, “No Forced Vaccines”, “No Vaccine Mandates”, “Mr Body, My Choice”, “No Vaccine You Won’t Force, My Body My Choice”, “Wake up New York”, “F**k Joe Biden”, “Let’s Go Brandon” and “No Nazi Passport.”